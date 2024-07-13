Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $158,662.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 6.6 %

Sezzle stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $495.70 million and a PE ratio of 38.41. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

