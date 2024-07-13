SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 107,647 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4,453.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

Nucor stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.