SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,018 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,903,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,814,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.