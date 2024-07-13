SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,911 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 649.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

ILMN traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,003. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

