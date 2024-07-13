SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 393,090 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3,100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MasterBrand worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 51.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.26. 1,024,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

