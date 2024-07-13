SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 779.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 761,219 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NOV worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 2,065,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,260. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

