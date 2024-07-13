SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 339.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.27. 348,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.41. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

