SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

