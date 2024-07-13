SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 376.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 997.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

