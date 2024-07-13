SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,778,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,356. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

