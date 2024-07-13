SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 969.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 227,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

