SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 763,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,693. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.