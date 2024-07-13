SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 140,838 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

ON Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONON stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 3,741,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.