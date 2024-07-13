SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 176,210 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 820.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Raymond James worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,775. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

