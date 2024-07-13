SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,713 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,618. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.