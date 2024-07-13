SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4,052.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Hasbro worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after buying an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

