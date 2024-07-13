SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1,626.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $68,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.54. 212,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,230. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.49 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

