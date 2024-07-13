SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 188.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 122.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in American Tower by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMT traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.61. 2,238,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,929. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

