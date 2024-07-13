SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

GE stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. 5,983,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.