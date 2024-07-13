SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,117,606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 70,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.4% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 250,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.06.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

