SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,284. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.