Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires 8,921 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 0.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.56. 573,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,303. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

