Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 93,429 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period.

ICVT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,490 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

