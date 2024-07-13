Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.32. 784,827 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

