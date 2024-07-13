SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 417.1% in June

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 417.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

