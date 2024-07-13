Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares.
Shoal Games Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.