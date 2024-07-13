Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.93 and last traded at $65.28. Approximately 1,705,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,039,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

