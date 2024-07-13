Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Drops By 74.5%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 3,786,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.6 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

