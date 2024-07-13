Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Declines By 22.0%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.5 days.
AtkinsRéalis Price Performance
AtkinsRéalis stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. AtkinsRéalis has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
