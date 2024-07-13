Short Interest in AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Declines By 22.0%

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.5 days.

AtkinsRéalis stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. AtkinsRéalis has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

