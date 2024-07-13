Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declines By 37.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLCP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.