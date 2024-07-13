Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declines By 23.4%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

