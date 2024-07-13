Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Decreases By 56.6%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Trading Up 15.5 %
Beneficient stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $287.20.
Beneficient Company Profile
