Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Decreases By 56.6%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Trading Up 15.5 %

Beneficient stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $287.20.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

