Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Drops By 54.4%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.08.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.20% of Biomerica worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

