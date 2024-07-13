Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Expands By 81.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $3.22 during trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.
About Blackline Safety
