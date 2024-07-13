Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Rises By 219.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 28,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

