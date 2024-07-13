Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 62.5%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

