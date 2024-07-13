Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 28.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,633.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Buzzi stock remained flat at $40.74 during midday trading on Friday. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

