Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases By 149.2%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

