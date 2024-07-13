Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Decreases By 96.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.