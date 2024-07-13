Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Decreases By 96.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.