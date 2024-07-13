Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Drops By 68.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of EBCOY stock remained flat at $37.96 on Friday. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689. Ebara has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

