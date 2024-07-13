Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Drops By 68.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of EBCOY stock remained flat at $37.96 on Friday. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689. Ebara has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.
Ebara Company Profile
