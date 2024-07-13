Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Expands By 582.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 46,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,373. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

