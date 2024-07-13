Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Decreases By 55.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

FULTP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

About Fulton Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

