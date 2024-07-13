Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Decreases By 55.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
FULTP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.90.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.