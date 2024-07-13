Short Interest in Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Decreases By 42.5%

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Globavend Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GVH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Globavend has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
Globavend Company Profile
