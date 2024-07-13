Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Rises By 429.4%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 429.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 24,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,695.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,695.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG opened at $1.78 on Friday. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

