Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Rises By 200.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

