Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 47.7%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hypera Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. 2,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Hypera has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.97 million for the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

