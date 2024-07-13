Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Drops By 94.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jiuzi Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $73.84.
About Jiuzi
