Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Drops By 94.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jiuzi Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

