Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Drops By 95.5%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

