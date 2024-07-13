Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Decreases By 90.1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGVN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 7,669,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453,480. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
