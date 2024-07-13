Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Rises By 460.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

